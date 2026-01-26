PRIVACY ALERT: Crunchbase, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 2 Million Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Crunchbase, Inc., a California-based market intelligence firm.

In December 2025, a social engineering campaign using custom phishing kits targeted Google, Microsoft and Okta environments using voice phishing techniques. Crunchbase was one of the affected companies. On or around January 23, 2026, the cybercriminal group ShinyHunters leaked 400 megabytes of compressed files after Crunchbase did not pay the requested ransom. Crunchbase confirmed that files were exfiltrated from its corporate network on January 26, 2026. According to Alon Gal, Chief Technology Officer of the threat intelligence company Hudson Rock, personally identifiable information (PII), contracts, and other corporate data was found in the leaked files.

