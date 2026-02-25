PRIVACY ALERT: Allianz Life Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 1.4 Million Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 1,497,036 customers of Allianz Life, a Minnesota-based life insurance company owned by German financial services group Allianz.

According to Allianz Life spokesperson Brett Weinberg, Allianz Life learned on July 17, 2025, that "a hacker used social engineering to breach one of its cloud vendors on July 16 and steal most of its customers' personally identifiable information."

Although the breach occurred in July 2025, Allianz Life did not notify impacted individuals until on or around August 1, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Allianz Life's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a customer of Allianz Life

