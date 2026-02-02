PRIVACY ALERT: Alpine Ear, Nose, & Throat, P.C. Under Investigation for Data Breach of 65,648 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 65,648 individuals affiliated with Alpine Ear, Nose, & Throat, P.C. ("Alpine ENT"), a medical practice based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

On November 19, 2024, Alpine ENT's systems were compromised by an unauthorized third party.

Although the breach occurred in November 2024, Alpine ENT did not notify impacted individuals until on or around January 30, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, demographic information, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information, financial account information, credit card CVC numbers, credit card expiration dates, credit card numbers, Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Alpine ENT's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Alpine ENT and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/alpineearnoseandthroat

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP