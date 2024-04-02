PRIVACY ALERT: AT&T Under Investigation for Data Breach of 73 Million Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of 73 million AT&T customers.

On March 30, 2024, AT&T announced that its customers' data was released on the dark web. Based on the company's preliminary analysis, the data set appears to include the private information of 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and approximately 65.4 million former account holders. AT&T said it was still assessing the source of the data.

According to TechCrunch, in 2021, a hacker claiming credit for the AT&T breach apparently posted a small sample of the records. Earlier this month, a data seller then allegedly published the full data set containing 73 million records on a known cybercrime forum.

The company recently informed customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and AT&T account numbers and passcodes.

As a result, AT&T announced it had reset the passcodes of all current customers and would be contacting all its customers regarding their compromised private information. Although the breach may have occurred three years ago, AT&T only began notifying impacted customers on or around March 30, 2024, which may have violated numerous state laws.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to AT&T's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a current or former AT&T customer and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/att.

