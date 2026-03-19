PRIVACY ALERT: Kaplan North America LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of At Least 173,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Kaplan North America LLC ("Kaplan"). Kaplan is a Florida-based education services provider.

Between October 30, 2025 and November 18, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed Kaplan's computer servers and exfiltrated files. Kaplan reported to the Texas Office of the Attorney General that 173,676 Texas residents were impacted.

Although the breach began in October 2025, Kaplan did not notify impacted individuals until March 17, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Kaplan's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Kaplan and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/kaplannorthamerica.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP