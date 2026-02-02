PRIVACY ALERT: Central States Dermatology Services, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of patients of Central States Dermatology Services, LLC, an Ohio-based dermatology practice management group that does business as DOCS Dermatology Group ("DOCS").

An unauthorized third party gained access to DOCS's network between November 19, 2025, and November 27, 2025.

Although the breach occurred in November 2025, DOCS did not notify impacted individuals until on or around January 26, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, treatment/diagnosis information, prescription/medication information, dates of service, provider names, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, Medicare/Medicaid ID numbers, health insurance information, and medical billing and claims information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DOCS's cybersecurity practices.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DOCS's cybersecurity practices.

