PRIVACY ALERT: Delta Dental of Virginia Under Investigation for Data Breach of 145,918 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 145,918 individuals affiliated with Delta Dental of Virginia, which is the largest dental benefits provider in Virginia.

On April 23, 2025, Delta Dental of Virginia detected unusual activity associated with one employee's email account and learned that certain emails and attachments were accessed and acquired without authorization between March 21, 2025, and April 23, 2025.

DATA BREACH ALERT: Delta Dental of Virginia. If your data was impacted you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach began in March 2025, Delta Dental of Virginia did not notify impacted individuals until November 21, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, government-issued ID numbers, and protected health information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Delta Dental of Virginia's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Delta Dental of Virginia and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/deltadentalofvirginia.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP