PRIVACY ALERT: DermCare Management, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of patients affiliated with DermCare Management ("DermCare"), a Florida-based full-service practice management company for more than 70 skincare and dermatology clinics in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and California.

An unauthorized actor accessed DermCare's network and exfiltrated files between February 14, 2025, and February 26, 2025. DermCare notified the Texas Office of the Attorney General on April 10, 2026, that 9,724 Texas residents were impacted by the data breach. The following clinics managed by DermCare were impacted:

Berman Skin Institute, California

Dania Dermatology, Florida

Dermatology Treatment and Research Center, Texas

Florida Academic Dermatology Center, Florida

Hillcrest Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Florida

Hollywood Dermatology, Florida

Keys Dermatology, Florida

Miami Plastic Surgery, Florida

Rendon Center for Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine, Florida

Skin and Beauty Center, California

Skin Center of South Miami, Florida

Although the breach occurred in February 2025, DermCare and its affiliated entities did not notify impacted individuals until on or around April 8, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance information were impacted.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DermCare's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of one of the above listed clinics managed by DermCare and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dermcaremanagement

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP