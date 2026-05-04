PRIVACY ALERT: DermCare Management, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records
News provided bySchubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
May 04, 2026, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of patients affiliated with DermCare Management ("DermCare"), a Florida-based full-service practice management company for more than 70 skincare and dermatology clinics in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and California.
An unauthorized actor accessed DermCare's network and exfiltrated files between February 14, 2025, and February 26, 2025. DermCare notified the Texas Office of the Attorney General on April 10, 2026, that 9,724 Texas residents were impacted by the data breach. The following clinics managed by DermCare were impacted:
- Berman Skin Institute, California
- Dania Dermatology, Florida
- Dermatology Treatment and Research Center, Texas
- Florida Academic Dermatology Center, Florida
- Hillcrest Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Florida
- Hollywood Dermatology, Florida
- Keys Dermatology, Florida
- Miami Plastic Surgery, Florida
- Rendon Center for Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine, Florida
- Skin and Beauty Center, California
- Skin Center of South Miami, Florida
Although the breach occurred in February 2025, DermCare and its affiliated entities did not notify impacted individuals until on or around April 8, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, medical information, and health insurance information were impacted.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to DermCare's cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of one of the above listed clinics managed by DermCare and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/dermcaremanagement
About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.
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