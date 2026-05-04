PRIVACY ALERT: Sandhills Medical Foundation, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 169,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 169,017 patients affiliated with Sandhills Medical Foundation, Inc., which does business as Sandhills Medical ("Sandhills"). Sandhills is a South Carolina-based federally qualified health center.

Sandhills experienced a ransomware attack on May 8, 2025. The Inc Ransom ransomware group listed Sandhills Medical on its leak website in early June 2025.

Although the breach occurred in May 2025, Sandhills did not notify impacted individuals until on or around April 28, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: dates of birth, Social Security numbers, Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, driver's license numbers, government issued identification numbers, passport numbers, financial information and personal health information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Sandhills's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of Sandhills and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/sandhillsmedical.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP