PRIVACY ALERT: Erie Family Health Centers Under Investigation for Data Breach of Nearly 570,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 570,000 individuals affiliated with Erie Family Health Centers, a Chicago, IL-based network of health centers providing primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare services.

On January 27, 2026, Erie Family Health Centers identified suspicious activity within its computer network. An investigation confirmed that an unauthorized third party had access to Erie's network between December 10, 2025, and January 27, 2026, potentially compromising the personal and protected health information of approximately 570,000 individuals.

Erie Family Health Centers has not reported the attack to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, financial account information, medical records, health insurance information, and other sensitive data.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Erie Family Health Centers' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Erie Family Health Centers and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/ErieFamilyHealthCenters.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Celina Reynes

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-5134

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP