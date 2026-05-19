Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Investor Alert: Schubert Jonckheer Investigating Possible False Claims, Over $8 Million Insider Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims arising from alleged false statements about the company's projected revenue growth and macroeconomic conditions affecting sales. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm here: https://www.classactionlawyers.com/five9.

On February 23, 2026, U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts ruled that key claims in a securities fraud lawsuit against Five9 and its former CEO and CFO will move forward. The lawsuit alleges that between February 2024 and August 2024, the company misled investors concerning its projected 2024 revenue growth, the strength of new sales, and the purportedly limited effect of macroeconomic factors on its business, despite knowing that Five9 was performing below its internal projections in the first half of 2024 and that macroeconomic headwinds were harming both existing and new customer sales. These statements allegedly caused Five9's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices. Judge Pitts found the complaint sufficiently alleged that defendants acted with an intent to deceive or with deliberate recklessness in making these false and misleading statements. During this period, company insiders sold over $8 million in stock. After the truth came out in August 2024, when the company reported disappointing second quarter 2024 results and reduced its annual revenue guidance, the stock price fell 26%.

We are investigating potential wrongdoing by Five9's directors and officers in connection with these allegations.

If you own Five9 stock, you may have legal options. Visit https://www.classactionlawyers.com/five9 to learn more.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents consumers in class actions and shareholders in derivative actions against corporate officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco and, with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Dustin L. Schubert

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP