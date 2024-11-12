PRIVACY ALERT: Forth and Centrex Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 1.5 Million Consumers' Records

News provided by

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Nov 12, 2024, 21:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal information of over 1.5 million consumers' records held by Set Forth, Inc., an Illinois-based debt-relief administrator.

Forth provides online administration services to consumers enrolled in debt-relief programs, including for those enrolled by its business partners, such as Centrex, Inc.

On or about November 8, 2024, Forth notified consumers that a threat actor breached its systems and accessed information relating to its customers, their spouses, co-applicants, and dependents. Although the data breach occurred on May 21, 2024, Forth did not notify consumers until approximately six months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Forth recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Forth, Centrex, or an identity protection service and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/forth

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Amber L. Schubert
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
[email protected]
Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

PRIVACY ALERT: Saint Xavier University Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 210,000 Student and Employee Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 212,267 students and employees ...

PRIVACY ALERT: Hawaii Radiology Associates Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of patients of Hawaii Radiology...
More Releases From This Source