PRIVACY ALERT: Frontier Communications Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 750,000 Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of at least 751,895 customers of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., a Texas-based Internet provider.

On or after June 6, 2024, Frontier announced that a cybercrime group had gained access to its systems and downloaded its customers' private information. Two days earlier, the RansomHub extortion group apparently claimed credit for the attack and threatened to leak five gigabytes of stolen customer data on the Dark Web.

RansomHub claims that the dataset includes the stolen private information of over two million Frontier customers, including full names, physical addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, and credit scores.

If your private information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Frontier's cybersecurity practices.

