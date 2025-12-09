PRIVACY ALERT: Tri-Century Eye Care Under Investigation for Data Breach of 200,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 200,000 patients and employees of Tri-Century Eye Care P.C. ("Tri-Century"), a Pennsylvania-based eye care service provider.

On September 19, 2025, an unauthorized individual gained access to Tri-Century's network and acquired files containing sensitive data.

DATA BREACH ALERT: Tri-Century Eye Care. If your data was impacted, you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach occurred in September 2025, Tri-Century did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around October 31, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical or health information, health care treatment or diagnostic information, health insurance information, billing or payment information, or tax or financial information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Tri-Century's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient or employee of Tri-Century and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/tricenturyeyecare.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP