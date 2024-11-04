PRIVACY ALERT: Landmark Admin Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 806,000 Life Insurance Policyholders' Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 806,519 policyholders' records held by Landmark Admin, LLC a Texas-based third-party administrator for numerous life-insurance companies.

Landmark provides services for American Monumental Life Insurance Company, Pellerin Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Continental Mutual Insurance Company, and Capitol Life Insurance Company. These companies provided policyowners' insurance information and other private data to Landmark.

On or about October 23, 2024, Landmark notified policyholders that a threat actor accessed its systems and exfiltrated their private, personal records. After the data breach initially occurred in May 2024, Landmark further failed to properly secure its computer systems, resulting in the threat actor regaining access to it systems two months later in July 2024.

Landmark recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: full names, addresses, Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers,

drivers' license and state-issued identification card numbers, passport numbers, bank account and routing numbers, medical information, health insurance policy numbers, dates of birth, and life and annuity policy information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

