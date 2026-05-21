PRIVACY ALERT: Lumexa Imaging Under Investigation for Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Lumexa Imaging ("Lumexa"), a diagnostic imaging provider that, together with its affiliates, has the second-largest diagnostic imaging footprint in the United States.

On April 9, 2026, Lumexa was notified by one of its vendors about suspicious activity within the vendor's computer network. An investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor had access to the vendor's systems between March 31, 2026, and April 9, 2026, and may have used the vendor connection to view or obtain documents associated with Lumexa's affiliated radiology practices. The number of individuals impacted is currently unknown.

Lumexa has not reported the attack to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: patient names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, patient account numbers, insurance information, diagnoses, visit dates, and other information related to radiology services received, along with Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Lumexa's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Lumexa and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/lumexaimaging.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Celina Reynes

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-5134

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP