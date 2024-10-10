PRIVACY ALERT: MoneyGram Under Investigation for Data Breach Potentially Affecting 150 Million Customer Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal information of up to 150 million customers of MoneyGram Payment Systems, Inc., a Texas-based peer-to-peer payment and money transfer company.

On October 7, 2024, MoneyGram notified its customers that an unauthorized third party accessed and acquired their personal information. Although the company has not disclosed additional details concerning the data breach, according to news reports, MoneyGram was initially breached through a social engineering attack on the company's internal help desk. This attack allowed the threat actors to access MoneyGram's network using an employee's credentials and target data in the company's Windows Active Directory.

The disruption to MoneyGram's systems prevented customers from being able to access and transfer money and perform other online activities.

MoneyGram recently informed its customers that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, contact information (such as phone numbers, emails, and postal addresses), dates of birth, Social Security numbers, government-issued identification documents (such as driver's licenses), other identification documents (such as utility bills), bank account numbers, MoneyGram Plus Rewards numbers, transaction information (such as dates and amounts of transactions), and criminal investigation information (such as fraud).

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

