PRIVACY ALERT: Monroe University Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 300,000 Records
Jan 14, 2026, 20:15 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of 320,973 individuals affiliated with Monroe University in New York.
Monroe University learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to its computer systems between December 9, 2024, and December 23, 2024.
Although the breach occurred in December 2024, Monroe University did not notify impacted individuals until January 2, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, government identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, electronic accounts or email usernames and passwords, financial account information, and/or student data.
If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Monroe University's cybersecurity practices.
If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Monroe University and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/monroeuniversity.
