PRIVACY ALERT: Saint Xavier University Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 210,000 Student and Employee Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal and health information of 212,267 students and employees of Saint Xavier University, an Illinois-based private Catholic university.

On or about October 30, 2024, SXU notified students and employees that a threat actor accessed its computer systems and downloaded its files. As a result of the data breach, the threat actor stole the private, personal information of SXU's current and former students, current and former employees, and applicants for admission. The breach also affected the parents and guardians of SXU students and the dependents, spouses, and beneficiaries of SXU employees.

In August 2023, the Alphv/Blackat ransomware group reportedly claimed responsibility for the data breach, adding SXU to its leak site. In fact, SXU admitted that it became aware of the breach as far back as July 2023. SXU, however, did not notify students and employees until over sixteen months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

SXU recently informed students and employees that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification card numbers, passport information, financial account information, medical information, biometric information, health insurance information, student identification numbers, dates of birth, payment card information, and account access information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Saint Xavier University or are a current or former student or employee of SXU and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/sxu

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Amber L. Schubert

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-788-4220

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP