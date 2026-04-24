PRIVACY ALERT: Cookeville Regional Medical Center Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 330,000 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 337,917 individuals affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center ("CRMC"), a Tennessee-based hospital with 289 beds.

Between July 11, 2025, and July 14, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed CRMC's network and acquired files containing sensitive data.

Although the breach occurred in July 2025, CRMC did not begin notifying affected individuals until April 14, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and/or government issued identification numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to CRMC's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with CRMC, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/cookeville.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP