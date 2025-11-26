PRIVACY ALERT: SitusAMC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal information of individuals affiliated with New York-based real estate lending and investing solutions provider SitusAMC.

On November 12, 2025, SitusAMC learned that information from its systems was compromised. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: accounting records and legal agreements, and certain data relating to SitusAMC's clients' customers.

According to the New York Times, SitusAMC's affected clients include JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and Morgan Stanley. These leading financial institutions reportedly received notification from SitusAMC that their customers were affected by the data breach.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to SitusAMC's cybersecurity practices.

