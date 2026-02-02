PRIVACY ALERT: The Phia Group, LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records Impacting 24,903 Texas Residents

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with health plans that are customers of The Phia Group, LLC ("Phia Group"). Phia Group is a Massachusetts-based organization that specializes in healthcare cost containment and compliance services for self-insured health plans and third-party administrators.

On July 9, 2024, Phia Group discovered suspicious activity that temporarily disrupted the operability of its computer network. Phia Group later learned that an unauthorized third party gained access to its network between July 8, 2024, and July 9, 2024. Phia Group disclosed to the Texas Office of the Attorney General that 24,903 Texas residents were impacted.

Although the breach occurred in July 2024, Phia Group did not notify impacted individuals until on or around January 30, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Phia Group's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Phia Group and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/thephiagroup.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP