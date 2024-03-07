PRIVACY ALERT: UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare Under Investigation for Massive Data Breach

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private information of health insurance subscribers of UnitedHealth Group, Inc., a Minnesota-based health insurer, and Change Healthcare, Inc., a Tennessee-based healthcare technology firm.

On February 21, 2024, UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare disclosed that they were the subject of a massive data breach in which hackers known as ALPHV/Blackcat gained unauthorized access to their networks. Blackcat is a notorious cybergang that exploits security vulnerabilities in healthcare companies' computer systems. Following the breach, UnitedHealth reportedly paid a $22 million ransom in cryptocurrency to the hackers.

Blackcat claimed to have seized six terabytes of highly confidential and sensitive data, resulting in healthcare network outages across the country that have impacted millions of patients, physicians, and hospitals. The stolen data may include medical records, payment information, claims and insurance information, and other personal records, including contact information and Social Security numbers.

As UnitedHealth is the largest health insurer in the United States, the breach has been especially disruptive to the entire healthcare industry. UnitedHealth has taken many critical systems offline, including systems to process prescription-drug claims, resulting in patients being unable to fill their medications without paying out-of-pocket.

If you are a current or former subscriber of UnitedHealth, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to UnitedHealth's cybersecurity practices.

