PRIVACY ALERT: City of Hope Under Investigation for Data Breach of 827,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the sensitive personal, financial, and health information of over 827,000 patients of City of Hope National Medical Center, a California-based cancer treatment and research organization.

According to the company, an unauthorized third party accessed a subset of City of Hope's computer systems between September 19 and October 12, 2023 and copied files. The company claims to have first learned of the data breach on October 13, 2023, but only notified some affected patients more than five months later, around April 2, 2024, which may have violated state and federal laws.

The company recently informed patients that the following personal, financial, and health information may have been stolen in the breach: names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses or other government identifications, financial details such as bank account numbers and credit card information, health insurance information, and medical records and medical histories, including medical conditions.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, healthcare or financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to City of Hope's cybersecurity practices.

