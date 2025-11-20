PRIVACY ALERT: WEL Companies, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of 122,960 Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 122,960 individuals affiliated with WEL Companies, Inc. ("WEL"), a Wisconsin-based transportation, logistics, and warehousing company.

On January 31, 2025, WEL detected unusual activity on its network and learned that data was accessed and acquired without authorization.

DATA BREACH ALERT: WEL Companies, Inc. If you received notification of this breach you may be entitled to money damages. Post this

Although the breach occurred in January 2025, WEL did not notify impacted individuals until November 19, 2025, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, Social Security numbers, and driver's license or state identification numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to WEL's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with WEL and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/welcompanies.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP