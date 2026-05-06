Privacy Capability Struggles to Keep Pace With AI Adoption, TrustArc Annual Global Survey Finds

Organizations with Integrated Privacy Programs Deliver Up to Four Times Higher Privacy Competence, Highlighting the ROI of Privacy Maturity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, an end-to-end privacy management platform, today released its 2026 Global Privacy Benchmarks Report. The 7th Annual Report reveals that organizational privacy capability is falling behind the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), even as privacy remains a strategic priority for organizations.

Key findings include:

The privacy capability gap is widening, but structured programs are closing it.

The Global Privacy Index fell to 53% in 2026 from 61% in 2025. Organizations with fully implemented and integrated privacy initiatives including data inventory, consent management, data subject request handling, and Trust Centers, achieve an average 75%, nearly four times higher than partially implemented, fragmented programs.

The Global Privacy Index fell to 53% in 2026 from 61% in 2025. Organizations with fully implemented and integrated privacy initiatives including data inventory, consent management, data subject request handling, and Trust Centers, achieve an average 75%, nearly four times higher than partially implemented, fragmented programs. AI adoption is intensifying pressure on privacy governance.

Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents report using AI tools often or very often at work, while 24% say their organization has experienced AI-related consequences in the past three years, including problems stemming from inadequate "human in the loop" oversight of AI-driven decisions.

Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents report using AI tools often or very often at work, while 24% say their organization has experienced AI-related consequences in the past three years, including problems stemming from inadequate "human in the loop" oversight of AI-driven decisions. Privacy maturity and strong governance frameworks are strategic business advantages.

Organizations with mature, structured privacy programs deliver value beyond compliance, including improved efficiency, customer trust, and support for innovation.

Organizations with mature, structured privacy programs deliver value beyond compliance, including improved efficiency, customer trust, and support for innovation. Governance frameworks and certifications act as a north star.

Organizations aligning their programs with accountability and governance frameworks score 70-76% on the Global Privacy Index and approximately 20 points above the global average.

"The 2026 Global Privacy Benchmarks Report highlights a pivotal inflection point as organizations recognize that privacy is a strategic priority, especially in an era of rapid AI implementation," said Jason Wesbecher, Chief Executive Officer of TrustArc. "What separates leading organizations is their ability to operationalize privacy at scale, with the right technology, governance structures, and accountability in place. This is precisely where TrustArc's platform, expertise, and Assurance Services are purpose-built to help."

The report also highlights a growing bifurcation in the privacy landscape. While roughly one-third of organizations continue to demonstrate exceptional privacy competence (scoring above 75%), a significant share of mid-tier programs have slipped into the failing range, dragging the global average down. The organizations pulling ahead share common characteristics: purpose-built privacy management software, interoperable technology environments, strong board-level engagement, and a view of privacy as both a risk management tool and a driver of customer trust.

"What stands out in this year's data is the widening divide between more mature privacy programs and those still developing their capabilities," said Gary Edwards, PhD, Head of Research and CEO of Golfdale Consulting. "That gap reflects how effectively organizations operationalize privacy in practice, particularly as complexity increases. Integrated programs aren't just a best practice; the data shows they are a measurable competitive advantage."

The findings also show that more mature privacy programs deliver measurable business value beyond compliance, including improved operational efficiency, stronger customer trust, and support for AI adoption.

Download the 2026 Global Privacy Benchmarks Report to benchmark your program against global peers and access the complete data. https://insights.trustarc.com/resource/2026-global-privacy-benchmarks-report/

About the TrustArc 2026 Global Privacy Benchmarks Survey

The TrustArc 2026 Global Privacy Benchmarks Survey is a global study conducted in partnership with independent research firm Golfdale Consulting. In its 7th year now, the report is based on responses from more than 1,800 professionals across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and other regions including India. The study tracks privacy maturity through the Global Privacy Index, measuring governance, operational initiatives, and technology integration.

About TrustArc

TrustArc is redefining privacy compliance for the AI era. With almost 30 years of experience in global privacy management and TRUSTe assurance and certification services, TrustArc delivers the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated fulfillment of data subject requests to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, TrustArc helps organizations reduce risk, demonstrate compliance, and lead responsibly in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

For more information, visit www.trustarc.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE TrustArc