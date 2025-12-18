TrustArc Launches Arc: The AI-Powered Privacy Management Platform Built for Modern Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the privacy management platform for navigating global compliance and AI risk, today announced the general availability of Arc , an evolution of the TrustArc platform designed to redefine how organizations manage compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

As global regulations accelerate, privacy leaders can no longer wait weeks for fresh guidance or battle siloed, outdated systems. "Most tools make you choose. Arc doesn't," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO of TrustArc. "Users can easily design cookie banners in minutes, get cited answers you can trust, and finish work in one flow — all powered by Arc Intelligence."

Arc Intelligence: Purpose-Built AI for Privacy Teams

At the core of the platform is Arc Intelligence, a user-controlled intelligence layer that brings human-centered, context-aware AI to every corner of the privacy workflow. Unlike generic AI tools, Arc Intelligence is specifically designed for privacy professionals, offering a deep understanding of global laws, organizational compliance programs, and the constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

Powered by advanced language models, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and over 28 years of TrustArc privacy expertise, Arc Intelligence empowers users to apply AI intelligently across the platform, automating steps, reducing manual effort, and providing actionable guidance. It is further strengthened by Nymity Research , TrustArc's flagship regulatory repository, which contains more than 50,000 expert-written privacy references updated daily. This provides a uniquely authoritative knowledge base unmatched by general-purpose AI.

With Arc Intelligence, teams can automate previously manual steps, reduce effort, and access actionable, context-rich guidance. Users can streamline repetitive work such as creating records during data mapping, translating privacy content across languages, and analyzing evidence for compliance recommendations with greater speed than ever before.

Ask Arc, an AI privacy assistant, brings Arc Intelligence to the moment privacy teams need it most: when answering questions, completing assessments, and validating compliance work. Ask Arc delivers smart, cited responses for regulatory questions and context-aware guidance grounded in your privacy program data, so teams can move from question to action in seconds.

Ask Arc can answer questions like:

"What are the key obligations for cookies and consent in France vs. the UK?"

"What evidence do we have mapped to this control requirement?"

"Which systems store customer identifiers, and what's the risk score?"

"Where do I go in Arc to update the banner or complete a DPIA?"

The impact: dramatically faster, more effective privacy operations.

User-Centric Platform Simplicity

Arc introduces a completely reimagined, radically simplified workspace that includes Quick Actions to surface common privacy work as bite-sized guided steps to reduce time to compliance. A redesigned homepage and command bar surface what matters most, when it matters most. Unified global settings, task notifications, and a centralized Evidence Library enforce program-wide efficiency and eliminate duplicate work.

Arc makes onboarding easier, information more accessible, and task execution frictionless — giving privacy teams a faster, simpler way to get meaningful work done.

See Arc in Action

Visit trustarc.com/arc to book a demo and experience the future of privacy management today, or contact [email protected].

About TrustArc

TrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at www.trustarc.com .

