Private Advisor Group Affiliate Named Successor to $93 Million AUM Firm

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has announced its affiliate, Artemis Wealth Advisors, co-led by Cameron Staley and Andrew Wilson, has been selected as the successor and acquirer to Rein Investments Advisor, LLC, led by Jeffrey Rein. Mr. Rein was formerly managing $93 million AUM in client assets. This acquisition brings the firm's total assets under management to $270 million and strengthens Artemis Wealth Advisors' presence in Southeast Michigan, where they continue to provide comprehensive wealth management and customized investment management services.

To ensure a smooth and seamless integration for clients, the transition will be executed over a carefully planned two-year phased process.

Several factors contributed to Artemis Wealth Advisors being chosen as the successor:

Seamless Integration with the Fidelity Platform : Both practices utilize the Fidelity platform, which is available through Private Advisor Group's multi-custody platform, ensuring that there will be no disruption to client services during this transition.





: Both practices utilize the Fidelity platform, which is available through Private Advisor Group's multi-custody platform, ensuring that there will be no disruption to client services during this transition. Strong, Long-Standing Client Relationships : The high-quality, long-standing relationships maintained by Rein Investments Advisor align with Artemis's values and enhance the combined firm's offerings.





: The high-quality, long-standing relationships maintained by Rein Investments Advisor align with Artemis's values and enhance the combined firm's offerings. Aligned Client Service Philosophy : Both practices share a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, making this partnership a natural fit. Mr. Rein will remain on the team to aid in the execution of the succession plan.





: Both practices share a commitment to delivering exceptional client service, making this partnership a natural fit. Mr. Rein will remain on the team to aid in the execution of the succession plan. Trust: Mr. Rein and Mr. Wilson worked together earlier in their careers and maintained a relationship while building their independent businesses. While extensive due diligence was conducted by both parties, they ultimately became each other's top choice for the next phase in their respective practices' lifecycle.

"We are honored to continue the tradition of excellence that Jeff has established," said Mr. Wilson, Co-Founder of Artemis Wealth Advisors. "Our priority is to maintain the high level of service and advice that clients have come to expect."

"Private Advisor Group's guidance and support throughout this phased transition plan have been instrumental," added Mr. Staley. "We believe this careful approach will facilitate a smooth transition, ensuring that clients continue to receive the highest level of service and advice." He continued, "This is a special milestone as it marks our first acquisition and opens the door to future opportunities."

Private Advisor Group will continue to facilitate growth opportunities for its community of 800 financial advisors. The firm offers access to consulting, capital, and transition support for firms looking to implement a succession or acquisition strategy.

