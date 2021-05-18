Private Advisor Group Expands Leadership Team with New Advisor Growth, Marketing, and Compliance Heads

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, today announces the appointment of four senior leaders from the financial services profession to its leadership team. The new roles include:

Raphiella Adamson , Compliance Director ; with extensive experience encompassing technology, transitions, branch exams, licensing, and registration, she will be responsible for helping the firm navigate compliance complexities in today's highly regulated wealth management environment with a keen focus on cost and risk management for RIAs. Adamson received her bachelor's degree from San Diego State University and holds her FINRA Series 6, 7, 24, 26, and 63 securities registrations held with LPL Financial.

, Compliance Director Kelly Coulter , Marketing Director; proficient in marketing for fortune 500 brands to small start-ups, Coulter will be responsible for overseeing brand, communications, public relations, events, and marketing solutions for the firm and its financial professionals. Coulter received her bachelor's degree from the University of North Dakota .

Anne Mortera , Director of Advisor Growth & Engagement; leveraging extensive knowledge of advisor engagement and growth programs, Mortera will be responsible for enhancing and progressing the company's growth solutions for financial professionals with an emphasis on the west coast as the firm furthers its national expansion. Mortera received her bachelor's degree from San Diego State University .

Director of Advisor Growth & Engagement; leveraging extensive knowledge of advisor engagement and growth programs, Mortera will be responsible for enhancing and progressing the company's growth solutions for financial professionals with an emphasis on the west coast as the firm furthers its national expansion. Mortera received her bachelor's degree from . Cari Smith , Compliance Director; focusing on developing talent and expanding the compliance team, Smith's experience in operations, international business, and as a former principal examiner, will continue to enhance the compliance and regulatory positioning for the company. She completed her business administration degree at Sorbonne Univerisité and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Private Advisor Group has hired or promoted 16 new professionals both in-office and work-from-home positions across the country in recent months as a continuation of its strategic growth and expansion plans for the firm and its financial professionals. RJ Moore, Chief Executive Officer, of Private Advisor Group said, "the talent and extensive experience of these leaders positions us to further execute on our strategy of helping more financial professionals in areas related to growth, protection, and preservation of their practices." He continued, "As we expand upon our multi-custody and multi-affiliation approach nationwide, it will require innovation, vision, and skill. These women will be a welcome addition to our current roster of exceptional professionals on our leadership team."

Since its founding, Private Advisor Group has experienced significant growth in the independent financial advisory space. In 2020, it was ranked in the top 10 of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms and number one for RIA firms located in the Northeast. The company now serves more than 650 advisors and 55,000 households in 37 states across the nation.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group is one of the fastest-growing RIA firms in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, the firm manages over $26.4 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG provides industry-leading tools and technology to independent advisors and investors that are focused on fiduciary adherence, compliance, and a client-centric approach. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

*The WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Award was compiled by measuring the percentage of revenue growth over the previous three years. Average revenue growth of the top 200 list was three times the industry average, as calculated by McKinsey & Company's PriceMetrix.

Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets overseen by the Firm, revenue generated by the Firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of the staff, diversity across the staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience because it reflects a sample of all of the experiences of the Firm's clients. The ranking is not indicative of the Firm's past or future performance. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its Financial Advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Inquiries:

Kelly Coulter

Private Advisor Group

Director of Marketing

480.815.8695 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Private Advisor Group

Related Links

www.privateadvisorgroup.com

