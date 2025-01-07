Private Advisor Group Expands Team to Enhance Advisor Support

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced strategic hires to enhance support for its nationwide community of financial advisors.

The new hires are:

Dave Carratt (left) and David Bogdanov (right) have joined Private Advisor Group’s leadership team.

Dave Carratt, Director of Advisor Growth and Engagement

With more than 30 years of diverse industry experience, Mr. Carratt will focus on strategic business consulting and relationship management efforts with advisors, with an emphasis and focus on succession planning. Before joining Private Advisor Group, he served in senior consulting roles where he led advisors through succession, mergers and acquisitions, and business development initiatives. He holds FINRA series 7, 24, and 65 securities registrations and has attained several industry designations, including the CFP® certification.

David Bogdanov, Business Development Consultant

Specializing in recruiting, Mr. Bogdanov is responsible for nurturing relationships with top-tier financial professionals in the independent RIA and broker-dealer space. He brings over a decade of experience in financial services, having previously served in senior recruiting and marketing roles.

"With David and Dave joining our community, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our advisors," said Verne Marble, Head of Business Development at Private Advisor Group. "Their extensive experience will help us provide tailored guidance and support, empowering advisors to grow their businesses and achieve long-term success."

In addition to Mr. Carratt and Mr. Bogdanov, Private Advisor Group has made additional strategic hires across its finance, compliance, and service teams, further strengthening its commitment to hiring and retaining premier talent.

Learn more about Private Advisor Group at privateadvisorgroup.com.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $35.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on factors such as assets managed, technology spend, staff diversity, and succession planning. Investor experience and returns are not considered in this evaluation. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion in the ranking. Barron's ranking was given on September 16, 2024 based on data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of future performance.

