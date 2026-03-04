Private Advisor Group Launches Fit to Serve Foundation to Support Advisor Wellbeing and Community Impact

Foundation to Celebrate Its Mission with Inaugural Fit to Serve Golf Classic in April

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group today formally announced the launch of Fit to Serve, its independent charitable foundation with a mission to empower financial advisors by providing resources, support, and education focused on mental, physical, and financial health and well-being. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization, Fit to Serve aims to create a lasting charitable giving footprint that helps advisors better serve their clients, their communities, and themselves.

Fit to Serve is an independent charitable foundation with a mission to empower financial advisors by providing resources, support, and education focused on mental, physical, and financial health and well-being.

Born from firsthand observations of the growing demands facing entrepreneurs and business owners—particularly financial advisors—Fit to Serve reflects Private Advisor Group's commitment to addressing wellbeing holistically while giving back to organizations making measurable impact nationwide.

"Advisors are entrusted with guiding clients through some of life's most consequential financial and personal decisions—decisions that carry heavy significance," said Frank Smith, CEO of Private Advisor Group and Board Chair of Fit to Serve. "Fit to Serve was created to ensure we're supporting the whole advisor, mentally and physically, while also extending that support to the broader communities that make our work possible."

Fit to Serve aligns with organizations—prioritizing national nonprofits and those supporting entrepreneurs—that demonstrate a commitment to:

Mental Wellness — Programs that promote mental health awareness, provide counseling, or expand access to mental health resources

— Programs that promote mental health awareness, provide counseling, or expand access to mental health resources Physical Wellness — Initiatives that encourage healthy lifestyles, physical activity, and wellness education

— Initiatives that encourage healthy lifestyles, physical activity, and wellness education Financial Literacy — Efforts aimed at improving financial education and empowering individuals and families within their communities

Early Impact and Ongoing Initiatives

As part of its initial fundraising efforts in 2025, Fit to Serve made inaugural donations of $5,000 each to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Blood Cancer United.

In March, Fit to Serve will further expand awareness and fundraising efforts by hosting its annual Fit to Serve Fun Run at Private Advisor Group's Annual Conference in Boston. The event will be paired with a raffle of curated Fit to Serve Kits focused on wellbeing, with funds raised supporting the foundation's mission.

Additionally, the foundation will host its first Fit to Serve Golf Classic on April 27, 2026, at Forsgate Country Club's Palmer Course in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The Classic will be open to financial advisors and sponsors aligned with the foundation's mission, with proceeds benefiting Fit to Serve's charitable partners and initiatives.

Fit to Serve is governed by a board of directors composed of leaders across Private Advisor Group, including:

Frank Smith , Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair Petra Barone , Head of Finance

, Head of Finance Kelly Coulter , Head of Marketing

, Head of Marketing Jim Perhacs , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Adam Schorr , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Ian Weschler, Legal Counsel

Fit to Serve and Private Advisor Group are separate entities.

About Fit to Serve Foundation

Fit to Serve is a nonprofit charitable foundation dedicated to empowering financial advisors and strengthening communities through initiatives focused on mental, physical, and financial wellbeing. Through partnerships, events, and education, Fit to Serve aims to create lasting impact while supporting those who dedicate their careers to serving others.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $41.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices.

Media Inquiries:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-349-2959

SOURCE Private Advisor Group