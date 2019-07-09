Private Advisor Group Names New Chief Marketing Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, a leading independent advisor platform supporting more than 650 independent advisors and over $19 billion in AUM, announced today that Berta Aldrich has joined the company as managing director and chief marketing officer (CMO), effective June 17, 2019. She joins the executive team and will assume overall responsibility for marketing, including marketing strategy, branding, media relations, digital marketing, sponsorships, data & analytics, research, events and business intelligence. She will also assume responsibility of the newly created Chief Human Resources Officer role.

Ms. Aldrich previously held senior executive marketing and leadership positions at Vanguard, Principal and FS Investments. In 2016, she was awarded the inaugural FCS Jamie E. Depeau Leadership Award for her transformative leadership and impact in the financial services industry.

"Our goal is to provide the highest value services for independent advisors," said John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. "As a seasoned strategist with a stellar reputation for growing businesses', coupled with track record of strong leadership in the industry, we are thrilled to have Berta join our executive team."

"Private Advisor Group's focus on providing a differentiated platform during this time of fee compression is an enormous opportunity to support the growing independent advisor market. I look forward to working alongside this highly respected team to expand our advisor offerings and maintain Private Advisor Group's leadership position within financial services," said Ms. Aldrich.

Ms. Aldrich is a highly decorated executive, earning several industry awards for marketing strategy, branding, advertising, and investor education. She was named a 2003 20 Rising Star in Financial Marketing by Gramercy Institute and led the development of products that were highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and Corporate Board for innovation and industry leadership. Active in the non-profit community, she has served on the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Heart Association Go Red Executive Committee, as a Board member of the Camphill School and Mutual Fund Education Association, President of the Downingtown Cheer Association and Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee at LEADERSHIP Philadelphia.

"Berta has an impressive background and track record for leading the development and execution of industry-leading programs across financial services. She is a strong fit for our culture and we look forward to her additive leadership as we continue to grow," said Pat Sullivan, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group.

Ms. Aldrich earned her Masters in Business Administration, with honors in Decision Sciences, from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, and Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration, Finance, from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group (PAG) is today's platform solution designed for the independent advisor. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors who seek support in risk management and compliance back-office solutions and service.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management and supports more than 650 advisors as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

