Private Advisor Group Rebrands with a Powerful New Message to Independent Financial Advisors and Clients, Expands Patent-Pending Compliance Solution to Growing RIA Firms

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), recognized as one of the 200 fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisors in the U.S.1, has today unveiled its new brand identity, logo, and digital platform. These changes come at a time when PAG is rapidly expanding its services for independent advisors, investors, and RIA firms.

"Since our founding, Private Advisor Group has built a strong reputation for helping independent advisors and investors confidently navigate a changing industry," said Berta Aldrich, Managing Director. "Rebranding our business allows us to celebrate this legacy while more effectively building upon it. PAG is growing, and we're developing new solutions that enable our audience to continue to work towards their own growth and success. Our new brand and tagline, "Grow with Us," is a reflection of that."

Growth – for the business as well as its stakeholders – has always been a top priority at PAG. The organization was founded when financial advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan set out to reduce the burden of an increasingly complex regulatory environment. They developed an innovative compliance system that allowed advisors to navigate regulation changes with ease, freeing them to spend more time with their clients and grow their respective businesses. Ten years later, PAG has grown from two advisors to more than 650, serving 55,000 clients. Now, PAG is expanding its compliance platform to growing RIA firms that need a sound compliance infrastructure to reduce their heightened risk.

The expansion of its comprehensive, patent-pending compliance platform is a major part of PAG's rebranding efforts. The firm has also developed new tools, education, and community groups that will continue to allow advisors to turn their business challenges into opportunities, grow successful independent practices, and build loyal relationships with their clients. The firm's new digital platform, including website, social media, and content, was designed in conjunction with AAJ Design, located in Philadelphia, with the intent to re-emphasize its commitment to helping all independent advisors successfully grow their business. So far, in 2020, 25% of new advisors have been women, almost 50% higher than the industry average.2

"Our goal is to continue to provide a family-like atmosphere at PAG, where independent advisors, investors, and now RIA firms from all across the U.S. can work towards growing successfully and help their clients pursue their vision of financial success," says Pat Sullivan, Managing Director, Private Advisor Group. "If we can continue to work towards that, we will aim to do our part to provide an important service to investors, advisors, and our industry."

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. In 2019, PAG was ranked #3 on Barron's Top 50 RIA firms and named as one of the fastest-growing firms by WealthManagement.com. In 2020, they were once again named to the FT300.

Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors seeking independence. The firm has grown to over $21 billion in assets under management (AUM), while supporting more than 650 advisors as of June 30, 2020. For more information, visit privateadvisorgroup.com.

