Private Advisor Group Welcomes $120M AUM Poterack Capital Advisory

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announces that Poterack Capital Advisory, a four-person wealth management firm overseeing a reported more than $120 million in assets under management, has joined its advisor community.

Led by Chief Executive Officer and Wealth Manager, Ryan Poterack, Poterack Capital Advisory provides full-service wealth management encompassing asset management, life and long-term care insurance, tax-efficient strategies, and income, retirement, and wealth protection services to clients. Through its custom discovery process, the firm caters its offering to the distinctive values, experiences, and lifestyles of clients. Services are provided virtually giving investors increased accessibility and a national service footprint.

Mr. Poterack has enrolled in Private Advisor Group's exclusive Alignment & Equity Program, which is a jointly owned growth partnership entity—providing a direct economic interest in the overall Private Advisor Group community and serving to elevate and expand the value of the practice.

"Private Advisor Group's community, flexibility, scale, and creative approach to working with independent advisors offers great value," said Ryan Poterack, CEO and Wealth Manager of Poterack Capital Advisory. "We are excited about working with a firm that aligns with one of our driving philosophies (and the name of our podcast); Life Isn't Lived on a Spreadsheet." "Trusted relationships are critical to growing and sustaining a successful firm in this industry, and Private Advisor Group has a culture and the resources to amplify our mission of providing excellent value to the families we serve."

"The Poterack team has a remarkable track record of helping investors on their financial planning journey. We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and the entire Poterack Capital Advisory team to our growing community. We look forward to supporting their goals and furthering opportunities to drive collective success," said Verne Marble, Private Advisor Group, Director of Business Development.

Private Advisor Group has maintained a steady growth trajectory in the financial services sector. In October 2023, the firm was recognized by Barron's as one of the "Top 100 RIA Firms" for the fifth consecutive year. Private Advisor Group is continuing to recruit entrepreneurial financial advisors across the country who value the end-client experience, and seek to grow and expand while maintaining independence. For more information about Private Advisor Group, visit https://www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $28.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

