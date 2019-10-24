Private Advisor Group's Berta Aldrich named President of Financial Communications Society Philadelphia Regional Chapter

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group (PAG), a leading advisor platform supporting more than 650 independent advisors and over $19 billion in AUM, announced today their Chief Marketing Officer has been named the President of the Philadelphia Regional Chapter of the Financial Communications Society (FCS), a national not-for-profit industry association for financial marketers.

The increased focus on the Philadelphia region, home to some of the largest financial services firms in the U.S., will help drive the FCS's mission of improving professional standards in financial marketing communications through community, education and philanthropy. The new chapter will kick-off its first event November 11 at 30 Main Bistro in Berwyn from 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. where a moderated panel discussion will present "Maximizing Your Marketing Career in Financial Services."

"As one of the largest financial services regions in the country, Philadelphia will have a dedicated FCS team to create an engaged community of marketing professionals who celebrates, educates and inspires best-in-class strategic marketing within their organization. It is an honor and privilege to support my fellow marketers and FCS Philadelphia in this new role," says Berta Aldrich, Chief Marketing Officer at Private Advisor Group and the new President of the Financial Communications Society Philadelphia Regional Chapter.

The FCS hosts more than 50 events nationwide where financial marketers have access to industry-leading ideas, the latest in marketing research and insight from financial services' top marketers. The FCS hosts the industry's largest celebration of marketing excellence through the annual FCS Portfolio Awards, and recognizes stand-out financial marketers and their executives with the FCS Financial Marketer of the Year Award and the FCS Jamie E. DePeau Leadership Award. Philadelphia-area companies that have won past awards include Lincoln Financial, Citi, MassMutual, Prudential, Brighthouse Financial, E*TRADE, Bank of America, Merrill, TD Bank, Aberdeen Asset Management and FS Investments. The FCS's philanthropic mission supports seven children's charities across the U.S., raising more than $2.6 million since 2000.

"The FCS has had great success creating communities that inspire marketing excellence across the nation. We look forward to Berta and her team bringing that same level of best-in-class leadership to Philadelphia, where there is a large constituency of financial services firms and marketers that will benefit from the FCS local presence," said Kevin Windorf, CEO, Financial Communications Society.

The Philadelphia FCS steering committee will also be led by Vice President Ed Nini, Principal Global Investors; Donna MacFarland, Accelerate Strategies; Nate Anderson, FS Investments; Patty Quinn McAuley, Clark Capital; Linda Bachofer, Penn Mutual; Troy Bausinger, The Philadelphia Inquirer; and Jennifer Pouchot.

About Private Advisor Group

Private Advisor Group (PAG) is today's platform solution designed for the independent advisor. Founded by advisors John Hyland and Pat Sullivan, PAG has quickly become an industry standard for advisors who seek support in risk management, compliance back-office solutions and service.

Private Advisor Group's mission is to help advisors grow their business by providing a suite of services that enables them to stay focused on their clients. The firm has grown to over $19 billion in assets under management and supports more than 650 advisors as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

About Financial Communications Society ( www.thefcs.org )

The Financial Communications Society (FCS), a national not-for-profit organization founded in 1967, is the singular voice of the financial services marketing community, bringing together industry professionals to further the development of our shared businesses through education and networking, while demonstrating a commitment to philanthropic endeavors. FCS members hold senior and mid-level management positions in advertising, sales, marketing, PR, IR, and corporate communications at organizations including banks, brokerage firms, asset management firms, insurance companies, advertising agencies and media companies. Our Young Members Circle welcomes professionals age 35 and under, including those in entry-level positions. The FCS hosts the annual FCS Portfolio Awards for creative excellence in financial services advertising, collateral, digital and social media, and public relations; the annual FCS Financial Marketer of the Year Award; a monthly luncheon series featuring prominent industry speakers; and numerous educational and networking events throughout the year. The FCS has a long, proud history of taking the "prosperity" of our activities and providing it to a number of very worthy causes. Since the year 2000 the FCS has hosted the annual FCS Race for Kids, raising more than $2.6 million for Hope & Heroes Columbia University Medical Center, Downey Side Adoption Agency, and the Make A Wish Foundation of Vermont.

Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. The Financial Communications Society is not affiliated with Private Advisor Group, LLC.

Private Advisor Group Contact: FCS Contact: Berta Aldrich Kevin Windorf Chief Marketing Officer CEO b erta.aldrich@privateadvisorgroup.com Kevin@thefcs.org (973) 538-7010 (908)-858-0427

SOURCE Private Advisor Group

Related Links

www.privateadvisorgroup.com

