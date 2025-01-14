Private Advisor Group's WealthSuite Platform Expands Investment Options with First Trust Advisors, L.P.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, has announced that First Trust Advisors L.P. (First Trust) has joined its investment management platform WealthSuite, becoming the latest investment strategist available to its community of over 800 financial advisors.

WealthSuite is a comprehensive investment management platform designed to streamline portfolio management and enhance client experiences. Advisors on the platform can now access curated investment strategies from First Trust alongside offerings from BlackRock, Fidelity Institutional Wealth Adviser, Invesco, Orion Advisor Solutions, and WisdomTree. Each strategist was selected after a rigorous due diligence process encompassing an evaluation of investment management capabilities, technology integration, and distribution support.

First Trust brings a suite of innovative exchange-traded fund (ETF) models to WealthSuite. These models, designed to meet a variety of investment objectives, can be utilized by themselves or integrated with other strategic models to deliver a more diverse investment approach for clients.

"WealthSuite is a great approach for advisors looking to outsource portfolio management functions to drive growth and free up capacity," said James Sullivan, Private Advisor Group's Head of Advisor Advocacy & Technology. "With the addition of First Trust to our proprietary platform, advisors have additional curated models they can choose from to complement existing strategies for their clients."

"First Trust is delighted to expand our longstanding relationship with Private Advisor Group, as they continue to provide cutting-edge solutions like WealthSuite to independent financial advisors," said Ryan Issakainen, Senior Vice President and Exchange-Traded Fund Strategist at First Trust. "We believe our ETF model portfolios present differentiated solutions for advisors aiming to add value for their clients."

Since its launch in October 2022, WealthSuite has been driving efficiency for advisors seeking to improve the investor experience. The competitively priced, multi-custodian and open architecture platform offers various investment strategies such as bespoke mutual fund, ETF, and blended mutual fund/ETF model portfolios, along with custom indexing and tax-optimized solutions delivered through a separately managed account structure. First Trust offers three models on the platform and outstanding field level support. Private Advisor Group worked diligently with First Trust to identify specific models that were not exclusively provided by the existing lineup of strategists to enhance the platform offering.

Private Advisor Group will continue to evaluate and expand its available solutions with a focus on providing a differentiated experience for both advisors and investors.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. With over $35.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies positioned to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and to inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession, and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top 10 registered investment advisory firm every year since 2019.

* Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based on factors such as assets managed, technology spend, staff diversity, and succession planning. Investor experience and returns are not considered in this evaluation. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's for inclusion in the ranking. Barron's ranking was given on September 16, 2024 based on data from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. This ranking is not indicative of future performance.

Media Inquiries:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973 349 2959

SOURCE Private Advisor Group