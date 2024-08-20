Private Aviation Firm, SkyShare, Achieves Inc. 5000 Status for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, private aviation firm SkyShare announced its inclusion on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the publication's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking, which has spotlighted numerous household-name companies including Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

This marks SkyShare's fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, an achievement indicative of the company's three-year growth margin of 258%. Since its inception in 2009, SkyShare has offered accessible private jet solutions to business leaders and executives, enabling them to compete and thrive in other areas of their business without the stress and hassle of commercial flight.

"To be included on the Inc. 5000 list is an honor in itself, but to be included four years in a row is a testament to not only what we've built as a company, but also the people we're hiring to create the best flying experience in the country," said Cory Bengtzen, Founder & CEO of SkyShare. "This year has been particularly eventful between our new SFX+ program and creating a brand-new financing option for fractional ownership of aircraft. Despite the busy pace, we never stop thinking about the broader vision. As we continue to lower the barriers to entry for business professionals seeking private flight, we are confident in our trajectory and opportunity for continued growth and innovation."

SkyShare recently announced an industry-first, innovative financing program for its fractional aircraft ownership plans, aimed at maximizing the accessibility of private flight. This came on the heels of the company's groundbreaking SFX+ program launch, which increased its fleet with the addition of Gulfstream G450s and Challenger 300s, while also expanding its existing fleet of Pilatus PC-12s, Citation CJ2s, and Citation Excels under the SFX program. Through these new programs and financing tools, SkyShare is making it easier than ever for leaders and entrepreneurs to access private aviation.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

In addition to being named to the Inc. 5000 list, SkyShare is also proud to have been recognized by the Utah 100 for three consecutive years, highlighting the company's consistent growth and profitability.

More about the Inc. 5000 and SkyShare

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About SkyShare

Founded in 2009 by CEO Cory Bengtzen, SkyShare has disrupted the private aviation industry with its customer-centric approach and innovative flight solutions. Offering a spectrum of services including fractional ownership, aircraft management, brokerage, charter, and FBO operations, SkyShare serves as a guide to private fliers. SkyShare guides fast-moving entrepreneurs + businesses to compete and thrive leveraging the safest, most cost-effective, full-service private flight solutions. SkyShare helps clients utilize jets to save time, scale their companies, and create emotionally-charged experiences people never forget.

