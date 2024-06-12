Private Aviation Firm SkyShare Bolsters Executive Team With Three New Hires

Key leadership additions bring a combined 70+ years of experience in private flight

SALT LAKE CITY, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Utah-based private aviation firm SkyShare announced significant additions to its executive team, welcoming industry veterans Harry Mitchel as VP of Operations, Greg Johnson as VP of Business Development, and Jason Bercan as Director of Charter Sales. Together, the trio brings extensive experience in private flight, charter, and operations excellence (and pilot experience for all three). These new hires further cement SkyShare as a leading jet operator, promoting their vision for guiding business professionals to use private jets to save time, scale their companies, and create life-changing experiences. By continuing to strategically invest in top talent in critical areas of the business, SkyShare is well positioned to expertly guide clients to successful private flight solutions.

Mitchel has already played a key role in building upon SkyShare's FAA Part-135 Certificate, aligning closely with the company's safety and compliance objectives. After serving as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Airshare in Kansas City for over seven years and Vice President of Baker Aviation in Fort Worth, Mitchel holds more than 6,800 hours as an ATP pilot under his belt, including 2,000 hours in 737/BBJs. His three-plus decades in the industry are a welcome addition to the executive team.

"It's a thrilling time to be in private aviation, and we are building something great here at SkyShare," said Mitchel. "Since my arrival, we have significantly revamped our SkyOps flight department, strengthening our pilot support and enhancing our relationship with the FAA. From acquiring approval for operating aircraft over 12,500 lbs, changing our FAA certificate name to SkyShare, LLC, and adding Part-91K operations to our cert, we're ecstatic about the progress we've made and continue to make."

An avid pilot, Greg Johnson joins SkyShare as a seasoned professional with 20+ years of private aviation experience. With 150+ successful aircraft management agreements under his belt, his bread and butter lies in aircraft management and charter, FBO operations, and aircraft sales and acquisitions. He previously served as Senior Vice President for one of the world's largest super-mid and large cabin aircraft operators and also holds a certification from NBAA's aircraft management program.

"This is a really special group of aviation professionals," said Johnson. "I'm excited to lead SkyShare's Managed Aircraft sector because we're able to provide our managed clients guaranteed, predictable charter revenue due in part to our SFX and SFX+ fractional programs, as well as offering reciprocal access to our incredible fleet."

Jason Bercan, also a pilot with over 20 years of private aviation experience, transitions from V.P. of Sales at Verijet and assumes the role of Director of Charter Sales at SkyShare. His responsibilities include identifying client needs and ensuring SkyShare's fleet meets business requirements after extensive involvement and sales experience in fractional operations in Ohio and Florida.

"We could not be happier to welcome Harry, Greg and Jason to the SkyShare family," said SkyShare CEO and founder, Cory Bengtzen. "Each brings their own value to SkyShare whether it be charter sales, previous work at other fractional operators, aircraft management, and most importantly, customer service, which is the heart of our core values and company culture. I have the utmost confidence in them to uphold our standards while bringing an added level of excellence and service to the company."

Following its recognition by Inc. 5000 and Utah100 for consistent growth and profitability the previous three years running, SkyShare continues to revolutionize the ways entrepreneurs and businesses leverage private flight through unmatched financing options, lower barriers to leverage fractional ownership, and more.

