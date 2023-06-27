Private Cloud Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.71% from 2022 to 2027; the increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security is a key driver -Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The private cloud services market size is forecast to increase by USD 276.36 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 26.71%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security, the rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs, and control over data backup and recovery. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Cloud Services Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Private Cloud Services Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by service (IaaS, SaaS, and PaaS), end-user (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the IaaS segment will be significant during the forecast period. The companies are deploying IaaS to support their operations as it is a cloud service model which delivers computing infrastructure on an outsourced basis and is managed over the internet by professionals.

Furthermore, the computing-related services taken from multiple servers and networks which are distributed across numerous data centers are being offered by the vendors. The private cloud is considered more secure as resources are not shared with other clients compared to the public cloud. As a result, the cyber threat is higher in the public cloud than in the private cloud. This is due to the security which is offered by the private cloud as the information is not only stored within the organization but also encrypted.

Private Cloud Services Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased inclination for private cloud for enhanced data security is notably driving the market growth.

Single enterprises or organizations are the ones who majorly opt for private cloud solutions.

These private clouds offer resources such as storage, servers, and network which can be only accessed by the single organization itself and not from outside.

Due to this private clouds are considered more beneficial as they provide a greater degree of security and control than a public cloud platform.

Furthermore, vendors are preparing to offer private cloud solutions to government agencies because of the increasing demand.

Hence, these private cloud advantages are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing acceptance of private cloud in the BFSI segment is the primary trend in the market.

The primary factor of the BFSI sector to adopt these solutions is to reduce their CAPEX and focus on business transformation initiatives so that they can increase their organizational agility.

Furthermore, many financial organizations are investing in these private cloud solutions because they generally generate a lot of data and security is the major concern.

For example, JPMorgan Chase and Co., an investment bank and financial services company, has spent USD 11 billion on technology to focus on having their own private cloud solutions.

on technology to focus on having their own private cloud solutions. Hence, the increasing adoption of these private cloud solutions is expected to drive market growth.

Significant Challenges

Vendor lock-in and operational complexities is the significant challenge restricting the growth of the market.

If a customer is using one product or service, he cannot switch to another one, which is known as Vendor lock-in.

The APIs, languages, libraries, architecture, or OS used to build and run applications or store information are not the same for every vendor, so it makes it difficult to switch to another private cloud.

In addition, switching the cloud solution also results in rebuilding or altering an application to fit the new platform.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Private Cloud Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the private cloud services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the private cloud services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the private cloud services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of private cloud services market vendors

Private Cloud Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 276.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cazena Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HashiCorp Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

