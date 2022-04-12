Private Equity Finance Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in Boston

"Susan is an excellent addition to our Boston office and we are thrilled to welcome her to the firm," said Kristen Grannis, Global Vice Chair of Latham & Watkins' Private Equity Practice and a partner in the Boston office. "Her focus on middle-market transactions is highly synergistic with our private equity client base in Boston. She is also a valuable addition to the firm's global Private Equity Finance Practice, having the capabilities and skillsets needed to support clients on the full range of highly-complex financing needs."

Manu Gayatrinath, Global Chair of Latham's Private Equity Finance Practice, added, "The expansion of our global Private Equity Finance Practice is a strategic priority for the firm as private equity clients remain focused on M&A. Susan has an outstanding reputation, and her arrival is another important milestone in our continued ambition to serve as a one-stop financing shop to private equity clients throughout their entire lifecycle."

"Latham has a large and diverse private equity bench that is unrivaled by other firms," said Parker. "I look forward to tapping into the firm's integrated global platform that will enable me to take a holistic view and approach to serving my clients."

Parker is the second partner to join Latham's Private Equity Finance Practice this year. The firm announced in February the arrival of Stephanie Teicher to the New York office.

Parker received her JD from The George Washington University Law School, her MTS from Harvard Divinity School, and her BA from Wesleyan University. Parker joins Latham from Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP in Boston.

