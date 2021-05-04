Private Equity Firm Aurora Capital Partners Acquires Grace Hill

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill today announced that Aurora Capital Partners (Aurora), has agreed to acquire the company from investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital, LLC. Grace Hill is the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate covering policies, training, assessment and surveys. Its platform is designed to drive property performance and reduce operating risk by developing and retaining property management talent and customers.

The injection of capital and insights will better position Grace Hill to scale effectively. Specifically, Aurora plans to facilitate an intentional acceleration of Grace Hill's growth and overall market reach, strengthen its property performance solutions and build out its customer management solution.

"Grace Hill's acquisition marks an exciting opportunity to further bolster our core products and elevate performance for our clients through talent growth, resident and tenant retention and reduced operational risk," said Dru Armstrong, chief executive officer at Grace Hill. "It is an honor and humbling that two highly regarded investment firms, Stone Point and now Aurora Capital, have recognized our best-in-breed talent solution and our ability to drive client success in multifamily and commercial real estate. On behalf of the entire Grace Hill leadership team, we look forward to working closely with Aurora to build on our past achievements and elevate the solutions and level of support we deliver to clients."

Aurora's commitment to growth and innovation of its portfolio companies will empower Grace Hill to further invest in its software platform, optimize service level performance, develop efficiencies, hone best practices, and deliver the talent management and customer experience solution that the industry needs moving forward.

"Stone Point's support helped us revolutionize the way the multifamily and commercial real estate industries manage talent and property performance," said Kendall Pretzer, chief operating officer for Grace Hill. "We are excited to continue on that momentum and deliver even greater solutions and services to our clients."

The Grace Hill senior management team of highly experienced and talented multifamily and commercial real estate industry experts will help guide the acquisition process. The continuity and cultural alignment enable the talent solution provider to maintain and expand its multifamily business relationships, strive for even greater successes and renew its commitment to industry leadership.

Grace Hill's property performance loop establishes the policies, training, assessment, and survey components of the talent and customer experience management process. The framework of the solution ensures that the fundamental aspects of the process are always working together seamlessly and building upon one another. The integrated, scalable solution enables customers to configure the process to develop, retain and grow their talent and property performance.

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to Grace Hill on the transaction. Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to Aurora on the transaction.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com .

SOURCE Grace Hill

Related Links

https://gracehill.com/

