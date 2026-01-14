Private Equity Legal Alliance Releases White Paper for Personal Injury Law Firms Seeking PE Investment

Foundational members Holland & Knight, Samson Partners Group and Aprio Legal offer roadmap to unlock capital, improve operations and create rewarding partnerships

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Equity Legal Alliance (PELA) today announced the release of a landmark white paper titled "Building Ethical, Value-Focused Partnerships: How Personal Injury Law Firms Can Engage Private Equity to Unlock Capital, Fuel Growth, and Create Rewarding Exits." With contributions from PELA members including Holland & Knight, Samson Partners Group and Aprio Legal, 60-page paper serves as an in-depth guide for personal injury law firms exploring private equity investment or a full or partial sale under today's Alternative Business Structure (ABS) and Managed Service Organization (MSO) models. The paper is currently available for free download on each PELA member's website.

"Personal injury law firms are at an inflection point," said Seth Deutsch, founder of Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital. "For the first time, these firms can access sophisticated capital partners without compromising their values or professional obligations. This white paper is designed to help them understand not only why private equity is interested in the space, but how to engage in ways that are ethical, aligned and beneficial for their clients, their people and their long-term vision."

PELA is a multidisciplinary consortium whose founding members are leading voices at the intersection of law, private equity, finance and legal ethics. This is the group's first publication, and it provides one of the most comprehensive resources to date on the emerging wave of private equity activity within the personal injury sector. It outlines the strategic, operational and ethical considerations that firm owners must evaluate when determining whether private equity capital can help accelerate growth, expand capabilities or create meaningful succession opportunities. Contributors include PELA members as well as others distinguished in the industry:

Andy Kvesic, CEO, Aprio Legal

Britt Gary, Co-Founder and Partner, Catalex Network

Seth Deutsch, Founder, Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital

Jordan McMillian, Partner, Samson Partners Group and Samson Partners Capital

Timi Okah, President and CEO, CSuite Financial Partners

Trisha M. Rich, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

Joshua E. Porte, Partner, Holland & Knight LLP

Lucian Pera, Partner, Adams & Reese LLP

Nic Edgson, CEO and Managing Attorney, Big Auto Accident Attorneys

"Too many personal injury firms are approached by investors without knowing what questions to ask, what protections to build in or what risks to avoid," said Jordan McMillian, Partner at Samson Partners Group. "This paper gives them a roadmap – one that is realistic, ethical and designed to put firm owners in control of their future."

The publication explores topics including:

Why private equity interest in personal injury firms is accelerating

How to determine whether a firm is ready for outside capital

The ethical parameters of MSO structures and ABS-style partnerships

Operational improvements private equity often seeks before investing

How firm owners can structure rewarding partnerships without sacrificing legacy

Real-world considerations from finance, legal ethics and law firm operations

Written specifically with firm owners, managing partners and senior leaders in mind, the white paper is an authoritative resource for those evaluating private equity investment and an essential reference for building firms that are scalable, defensible and positioned for long-term success.

About the Private Equity Legal Alliance

The Private Equity Legal Alliance is a consortium of leading advisors, legal experts, business specialists and financial professionals all dedicated to helping law firms and investors navigate today's evolving landscape of ownership opportunities. The Alliance delivers the strategic, legal and operational expertise required to structure ethical and sustainable partnerships in the modern legal economy. Learn more at SamsonParntersGroup.com/pe-legal-alliance.

