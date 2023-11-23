Private Equity Market size to grow by USD 734.93 billion from 2022 - 2027 | An increase in private equity deals to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Equity Market size is set to grow by USD 734.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The global growth of the private equity market is significantly driven by the increasing number of private equity deals worldwide. Many of the notable transactions were reliant on strategic partnerships. For instance, Blackstone collaborated with Thomson Reuters to create a strategic venture worth USD 20 billion, where Blackstone and its co-investors own 55%, while Thomson Reuters holds the remaining 45%. Both Bpifrance and Blackstone Group oversaw 17 buyout private equity transactions each. In the initial nine months of the year, private equity investments in India reached a total of USD 12.8 billion. Notably, the deal activity throughout 2019 displayed considerable strength, with each successive quarter surpassing the previous one. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Buy the full report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Private Equity Market
Private Equity Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • End-user 
    • Privately Held Companies
    • Start-up Companies
  • Application 
    • Leveraged Buyouts
    • Venture Capital
    • Equity Investment
    • Entrepreneurship
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

There will be notable growth in market share within the privately held companies segment during the forecast period, as these companies hold dominance in the market. Fixed-income private equity, a type of bond fund investing in various fixed-income securities like corporate, municipal, and treasury bonds, operates differently than most corporate bonds. Unlike typical corporate bonds sold by brokers limiting buyer exposure, fixed-income private equity operates on a centralized stock exchange, offering bond buyers increased exposure to the stock exchange.

Private Equity Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the private equity market include Advent International Corp., Allens, Apollo Asset Management Inc., Bain and Co. Inc., Bank of America Corp., BDO Australia, Blackstone Inc., AHAM Asset Management Berhad, Ernst and Young Global Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, MorganFranklin Consulting, Navy Federal Credit Union, Onex Corp., The Carlyle Group Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and U.S. Bancorp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the private equity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Private Equity Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The global private equity market growth is driven by the increasing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) worldwide.
  • HNWIs, with a minimum net worth of USD1 million in cash or equivalents, access exclusive investment opportunities in reputable private equity and venture funds, pre-IPO, and pre-ICO sales.
  • Seeking sophisticated financial management, HNWIs rely on specialized wealth managers for strategic portfolio management, estate planning, asset protection, and tax management, fostering market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

The private equity market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in private equity deals across the globe will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Transaction risks will hamper the market growth.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-User
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

