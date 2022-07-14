Private Jet Flyers Now Have Access to Live Empty-Leg and One-Way Trips, Posted Daily by Charter Operators to JetASAP

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, a private jet charter app that connects flyers directly with operators, commission free, announces the release of a new trip availability feature. This exclusive feature allows charter operators to post their real-time empty-leg, must-move and one-way flights directly to the app. These trips display immediately and are available for flyers to search and book in real time.

Live trips are typically only offered to industry insiders and are not available to the public, until now. JetASAP states that this new availability feature currently averages 200 trips a day across the U.S. and Canada.

"Many operators have availability, even with charter demand at an all-time high. This is a huge opportunity for flyers to save money when many of them are seeing increasing rates," said Lisa Kiefer Sayer, CEO and Founder of JetASAP. "We are taking a different approach in offering this new live feature, and we want our subscribers to have the very best opportunity at booking these empty-leg and one-way trips."

Below are a few examples of current prices that have come through the app:

Light Jet:

Atlanta–Cincinnati $5,389

Nassau–Miami $5,000

Los Angeles–Phoenix $6,283

Mid Jet:

Denver–New York $10,500

Farmingdale–Miami $14,500

St. Thomas–New York 17,900

DC–Nantucket $6,800

Super Mid Jet:

Palm Beach–Boston $15,975

Orlando–Las Vegas $30,000

Chicago–Nashville $8,500

Miami--Fort Worth $10,000

St. Paul–Islip $4,000

Heavy Jet:

Vancouver–Santa Barbara $21,000

Cabo San Lucas–Los Angeles $12,500

Los Angeles–Hawaii $24,500

Austin–Montreal $17,075

Los Angeles–Las Vegas $9,950

Many charter operators offer alternate routes to their posted availability. Flyers can contact operators with their desired routing to see if they can help, as the company's contact information is displayed on each trip. If the flyer wants to book, they can handle it directly with the charter operator outside of the app.

"This new feature gets us closer to our goal of building a true charter marketplace that is live, with real-time data, where flyers and operators can connect directly to source and book their travel," said Sayer.

JetASAP is currently working on their next feature, TripMATCH, where their subscribers will be automatically matched and alerted to any of these trips with their requests and saved travel preferences.

For more information, please visit www.JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

As a one-stop set of aircraft charter tools, JetASAP provides subscribers a full suite of services to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These tools features: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool, which offers flyers insight into expected market pricing for any trip; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; innovative search tools such as the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search for trip deals in the live operator availability, including empty-leg, one-way and must-move flights.

The app is available on the Apple App Store for a subscription of $79.99/month or $799.99/year (a savings of $160) and comes with a free seven-day trial.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

[email protected]

407-227-8867

