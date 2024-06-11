Private Jet Operator, Thrive Aviation Achieves Prestigious ARGU/US Platinum Elite Safety Rating

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation lands another great achievement by accomplishing a successful ARG/US Platinum renewal audit, expanding the safety rating to ARG/US Platinum Elite. Platinum Elite is the highest tier of safety certifications awarded by ARGUS International and the best in class in the safety industry. To achieve a Platinum Elite rating, an operator must pass rigorous safety and procedural standards. They are required to have completed at least two consecutive Platinum audits and must participate in a continuous monitoring program which ensures a clean bill of health and a commitment to a sound safety culture. Thrive is the fifteenth operator to achieve this rating globally. Thrive has also advanced their ISBAO rating to Stage II.

Thrive Aviation is now one of only 15 worldwide operators to achieve the prestigious ARGUS Platinum Elite safety rating

Brian Harlan, Director of Safety, is the driving force behind this audit and is responsible for keeping Thrive's safety standards and our safety-first mentality at the core of the operation. "For Thrive, operating safely isn't just something we do; it's the foundation upon which all our values and operations are built, and it's an integral part of what makes Thrive Aviation successful. Achieving the ARG/US Platinum Elite safety rating and simultaneously advancing our IS-BAO rating are key milestones that recognize and showcase the hard work and dedication that our teams bring to the table day-in and day-out to make Thrive one of the industry's top operators." Brian states.

Rickey Oswald, Chief Operating Officer for Thrive Aviation reflects on the achievement "We are thrilled and immensely proud to announce the successful completion of our latest ARG/US Platinum safety audit, advancing our rating to ARG/US Platinum Elite. This achievement validates our commitment to safety as the forefront of our operation, and it's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and meticulous attention to detail exhibited by every member of the Thrive Aviation team."

Attaining the initial rating was a great milestone for the 135 operator. However, the retention and expansion of this rating following the re-audit further validates Thrive Aviation's unwavering dedication to safety for both its partners and clients. In addition to securing the ARG/US Platinum Elite rating, Thrive Aviation also acquired the IS-BAO Stage II certification — a progression from the initial Stage I achieved in August 2022. These safety certifications not only strengthen Thrive Aviation's existing partnerships within the industry but also pave the way for future opportunities with various operators, reinforcing its position as a premier operator in the aviation sector and firmly positioning Thrive as your all-in-one aviation solution.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 20 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset-management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and partners around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

Learn more at: www.flythrive.com

Contact: [email protected]

About ARGUS International Inc.

ARGUS International (ARGUS), a member of the SGS Group, is the leader in Aviation Data, Software, Audits, and Certification Services. ARGUS Market Intelligence is the premier Aviation Forecasting service worldwide and have emerged as a leader among market intelligence service providers. ARGUS PROS is one of the 1st accredited audit organizations in the United States and involved in the development of the IOSA Auditing Program. We continue to be the leading provider of on-site safety audits nationwide. ARGUS PRISM is the worldwide leader in safety management systems and a pioneer in FAA Accreditation Consulting for UAS service providers. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Colorado. To learn more about ARGUS international, please visit www.ARGUS.aero

SOURCE Thrive Aviation