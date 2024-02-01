Private Jet to Private Villa: $84,000 Exclusive Valentine's Weekend Escape to Paradise with Paramount Business Jets and Exceptional Villas

Paramount Business Jets and Exceptional Villas Partner to Offer Exclusive Valentine's Day Weekend Escape to a Luxurious Villa via Private Jet

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Paramount Business Jets, a leader in luxury private jet charters, has joined forces with Exceptional Villas, a premier luxury villa rental agency, to unveil an unparalleled romantic getaway experience with your Valentine. Elevating the concept of a romantic escape, the collaboration promises an unforgettable journey for two to Turks and Caicos aboard a private jet, culminating in an indulgent stay at an exquisite villa.

Soaring from the skyline to serenity - Paramount Business Jets, in collaboration with Exceptional Villas, takes you from the city that never sleeps to a blissful Turks and Caicos villa, ensuring your journey is as extraordinary as your destination.
Embark on a journey with Paramount Business Jets, in partnership with Exceptional Villas, to embrace the epitome of coastal elegance in Turks and Caicos - where luxury meets tranquility, and every moment is a masterpiece.
Embark on a Journey of Luxury and Romance: Imagine whisking your loved one away on a private jet to the enchanting destination of Turks and Caicos, where pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and a world-class villa await your arrival. Paramount Business Jets and Exceptional Villas have curated an exclusive package that combines the thrill of a private jet adventure with the opulence of a romantic villa stay.

Embark on your romantic weekend retreat starting on Friday, February 9th, in New York, with the return scheduled on Sunday, February 11th, by 8 pm. Experience the epitome of luxury from the outset with a private transfer at 10 am to the Teterboro Executive Airport, where the ARGUS Platinum Rated Super-Midsize Citation X awaits. Delight in a captivating three-hour journey enriched with gourmet catering and your preferred beverages, setting the stage for an unforgettable romantic getaway.

The Location: Upon reaching Turks and Caicos, enjoy the elegance of the Two-Bedroom beachfront villa, nestled within Long Bay Beach—an exclusive assembly of beachfront resort villas situated on the southeastern edge of Providenciales. Embraced by lush gardens and gracing an oceanfront locale, the property harmoniously blends privacy and convenience.

Conveniently positioned, this resort villa is merely a 10-minute drive from the airport, five minutes away from Grace Bay, and just a couple of minutes from nearby shops and restaurants. Turks and Caicos, renowned as one of the world's top 10 beaches, captivates with three miles of silky white sand and shallow turquoise waters.

Experience:

  • Beachfront access
  • Incredible ocean views
  • Heated pool
  • Hot tub
  • Sunrise vistas
  • Resort fitness facilities

This romantic haven promises an unforgettable escape, perfectly balancing privacy and convenience for an idyllic Valentine's getaway. The package offers twice-daily housekeeping, two 60-minute Swedish massage treatments in the villa, daily oceanfront group yoga sessions, and a choice of thrilling non-motorized water sports, including kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkeling. With unlimited access to the fitness center, complimentary Wi-Fi, gourmet chef, and a personal butler.

Paramount Business Jets CEO and Founder, Richard Zaher said, "We are thrilled to partner with Exceptional Villas, making this marvelous opportunity a reality – helping your dream of surprising your significant other with the ultimate Valentine's weekend getaway, to celebrate your love in absolute luxury."

Alexandra Baradi, Founder and Owner of Exceptional Villas, said, "Exceptional Villas is delighted to collaborate with Paramount Business Jets to create a romantic escape that goes beyond expectations. We believe in crafting experiences that leave lasting impressions and cherished memories for our guests. Love, luxury, and a touch of paradise await you."

About Paramount Business Jets: For almost two decades, Paramount Business Jets has stood as one of the most trusted names in luxury private jet charters for on-demand charter and jet card memberships. Offering exclusive access to a curated list of the world's safest and most reliable aircraft, they are renowned for their commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction.

About Exceptional Villas: Exceptional Villas, founded and owned by Alexandra Baradi, is a premier luxury villa rental agency, specializing in curating exceptional vacation experiences in the world's most desirable destinations. With a portfolio of handpicked villas and a commitment to personalized service, Exceptional Villas creates unforgettable moments for discerning travelers.

News Releases in Similar Topics

