Private Label Sales Rose 3.9% to $271 Billion in 2024

Record Number Celebrated in Conjunction with National Store Brands Month

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of store brands increased $9 billion to a record $271 billion last year compared to 2023, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) latest Circana Unify+™ data.

News of the record $271 billion in store brand sales comes during the January debut of Store Brands Month, which salutes the availability and quality of store brands across all retail channels.

"Sales of store brands hit a record high last year, once again outperforming national brands," said PLMA President Peggy Davies. "These industry numbers without question add to the nationwide celebration of Store Brands Month promoting the quality, value and innovation of retailers' own brands."

The latest numbers represent a 3.9% rise in dollar sales in all outlets from Jan. 8 to Dec. 29, 2024, versus the same period in 2023. Private label growth outpaced national brands, which grew 1% in dollar sales.

Over the past four years, annual store brand dollar sales have increased by over $51 billion, a 23.6% gain. In addition, since 2021, store brand unit sales rose 2.3%, while national brands fell 6.8%.

All 10 food and nonedible departments that Circana tracks showed store brand dollar growth over the year before. Refrigerated (+7.5%), General Food (+4.3%) and Beverages (+4%) had some of the highest growth. In unit sales growth, the top departments were Beverages (+3.5%), Pet Care (+3.5%) and Home Care (+3.3%).

More detailed insights and statistical information, including top category sales and monthly trends, will be revealed in PLMA's 2025 Private Label Report, which will be released in February.

About PLMA

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) is a non-profit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, PLMA represents more than 4,900 member companies worldwide. In addition to the Annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago and its World of Private Label International Trade Show in Amsterdam, PLMA provides annual conferences, executive education and professional development opportunities. Follow PLMA on plma.com, plmainternational.com , and on social media: X , LinkedIn

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Private Label Manufacturers Association