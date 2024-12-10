January Named "Store Brands Month"

Consumer Program Calls Out Value and Excellence of Retailers' Own Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- January is proclaimed as Store Brands Month, a partnership between retailers and manufacturers to promote the quality, value and excellence of store brands to shoppers, announced the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

Women shopping in supermarket

One out of every five products sold is a store brand and it is estimated that U.S. consumers save more than $40 billion a year on grocery and household purchases by opting for the store brand over the national brand version of their favorite products. And studies have shown that consumers who have a positive experience when trying a store brand tend to make repeat purchases. PLMA expects total store brand revenue for 2024 will exceed a quarter trillion dollars, setting a new record for annual sales.

The goal of Store Brands Month is to increase consumer trial by retailers focusing attention on the positive attributes and practical factors of their store brands - including quality, innovation and budget friendliness - across all product categories in both brick-and-mortar and online retail formats.

"Store brands are brands like any other and have earned a special call out in January for the value, quality and variety they offer consumers every day," said PLMA President, Peggy Davies. "We're pleased that many large national retailers from coast to coast have signed on to support the inaugural Store Brands Month and encourage shoppers to discover more store brand product options in store and online."

What are store brands? They are products that carry the retailer's name or private brands in supermarkets, drug chains, mass merchants, big box and specialty stores and online. Store brand items are offered in hundreds of food and non-food grocery categories: fresh, frozen and refrigerated; canned and dry foods; snacks, pet care, health and beauty items; over-the-counter drugs, self-care and cosmetics, household and laundry products; lawn and garden chemicals; paints, hardware, auto aftercare, stationery, and housewares; among other sections in the store.

For more information about Store Brands Month visit: https://plma.com/events/store-brands-month. Visit https://plma.com/about_industry/store_brand_facts to learn more about the store brands industry, who makes them and why consumers view them as a smart choice for their family.

About PLMA

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) is a non-profit trade organization founded in 1979 to promote the store brands industry. With executive offices in New York and International Council offices in Amsterdam, PLMA represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide. In addition to the Annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago and its World of Private Label International Trade Show in Amsterdam, PLMA provides annual conferences, executive education and professional development opportunities.

