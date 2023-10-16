PRIVATE SCHOOL VILLAGE HOSTS RECORD NUMBER OF BLACK AND BROWN FAMILIES AT ANNUAL EVENT FOCUSED ON INCREASING RACIAL SOCIALIZATION

Event at UCLA Drew Historic Attendance From Education Community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private School Village (PSV), a parent-led nonprofit working in partnership with over 65 local private schools to support Black and brown families, hosted its annual Back-to-School Picnic and School Community Fair on Sunday, October 8, 2023 to kick off a year of programming and to celebrate the importance of racial socialization across schools.

The ticketed event included a record number of 1600+ guests at UCLA Wilson Plaza drawing many Los Angeles private school heads of school including Rebecca Geary/Westerly School of Long Beach, Clarke Weatherspoon/The Waverly School, Mariama Richards/Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, Ilene Reinfeld/Los Encinos School, Chris Dennis/Campbell Hall, Janine Jones/Harvard-Westlake, Alona Scott/The Buckley School, and Seth Pozzi/Woodland Hills Private School.

"To some, events like our picnic may look like we are just hanging out and having fun, but in reality, it's so much deeper; it's an essential opportunity for re-affirmation. Racial socialization across private schools translates to feeling a stronger sense of self, of belonging. People leave PSV events feeling more encouraged, confident, and assured in being a Black and brown private school community member," said Founder and Executive Director Lisa Johnson. "It is significant for our children who are imprinted with an undercurrent of being seen, valued, supported, and connected during life's most important developmental stage."

"Private schools were historically not built for us and for generations the private school experience was problematic. While we would perhaps enjoy a strong academic education, most parents wonder at what cost socially and emotionally," said Deepa Janha, PSV Board Chair. "Now, because of Private School Village, we see it's possible to change our collective and individual experiences fundamentally by being in community across schools."

Guests at the event were treated to an experience that brought together Black and brown families across the private school community. Additionally, more than 40 schools and community resource organizations had tents to provide an opportunity for current parents to rally around their respective schools while prospective families learned more about various schools. The annual event included several food trucks, a DJ, a teen village, photo booths, carnival games, a sneaker donation drive, and more.

Private School Village (PSV) is a parent-led voluntary 501(c)3 nonprofit working to support Black and brown families once enrolled in private schools so that students fully thrive. PSV, founded in 2018, is a first-of-its-kind community-based organization that educates and empowers parent engagement to instill student well-being, normalizes inclusive and equitable communities, and encourages lasting systemic and institutional policy and process change that will impact a student's healthy development. PSV does this in partnership with families and more than 65 greater Los Angeles-based private schools by increasing racial literacy, socialization, representation, and supporting related research. PSV is not a school, but rather a village of private school families working together across and in partnership with private schools to bolster belonging and create a more equitable and healthy school experience. For more information, visit www.privateschoolvillage.org.

