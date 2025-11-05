Private Sector Forum Calls for Stronger Business-Government Collaboration to Advance Inclusive and Sustainable Social Development

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact, the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) today convened a Private Sector Forum as part of the official programme of the Second World Summit for Social Development held in Doha, Qatar.

The Forum brought together more than 150 leaders from business, Government, international organizations and civil society to explore how the private sector can accelerate social development, promote equality and create decent work opportunities in a world being reshaped by global, economic, social and technological transformations. Participants discussed how companies can help build inclusive workplaces and ensure that workers of all ages and backgrounds benefit from reskilling and upskilling opportunities throughout their careers. The discussions also emphasized how governments can create enabling environments that foster innovation, strengthen competitiveness and deliver positive social outcomes.

"The challenges of our time—technological disruption, inequality and climate change—cannot be solved by any one actor alone," said Tonilyn Lim, Chief of Programmes at the UN Global Compact. "Businesses have a vital role to play, not only by creating jobs but by embedding inclusion, equity and respect for human rights across their operations. When companies work hand in hand with governments and communities, we can transform markets into powerful engines for social progress."

The Forum's high-level panels explored how to build skills for the future of work, foster responsible business conduct, scale inclusive business models and mobilize sustainable finance to advance social development.

Keynote speakers included H.E. Ms. Annalena Baerbock, President of the United Nations General Assembly; H.E. Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour of Qatar; H.E. Ms. Valérie Berset Bircher, State Secretary at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland; H.E. Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness of the European Commission; and Mr. Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization.

The event coincided with the release of a joint statement by the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and the UN Global Compact, titled " Business as a Partner for Inclusive and Sustainable Social Development ." The statement welcomed the adoption of the Summit's Political Declaration and reaffirmed the private sector's vital role in achieving poverty eradication, full employment and social inclusion.

The statement highlights the importance of promoting decent and productive employment, supporting the progressive realization of living wages and fostering conditions for sustainable business growth. It also calls for strengthening education systems and digital inclusion to prepare people for technological change, while empowering enterprises—especially small and medium-sized ones—to contribute to social progress through responsible innovation and investment. Furthermore, it urges greater efforts to advance inclusive employment, gender equality and respect for human rights, ensuring that no one is left behind. Above all, it emphasizes the need for trust-based multilateral and public–private partnerships that deliver lasting social and economic benefits.

The statement concludes with a call to action for governments, employers, workers and civil society to engage the private sector as a full partner in designing and implementing social policies, fostering responsible business practices and mobilizing collaborative action across sectors.

"Sustainable enterprises are essential to achieving social justice and prosperity for all," the joint statement affirms. "Together, we can harness the power and responsibility of business to build a future that leaves no one behind."

